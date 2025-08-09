Advertisements

Karachi (09 August 2025) – Former Vice President of FPCCI and Patron-in-Chief of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce, Shabnam Zafar, has expressed satisfaction over the government’s decision to reverse the harsh measures announced in the Federal Budget 2025-2026 against the business community. She appreciated the efforts of former caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, UBG Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh for presenting the concerns before Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officials.

Shabnam Zafar stated that the budget had included several tax enforcement measures that were extremely harmful to the country’s business, industrial, and trade activities. These measures had created an atmosphere of fear among the business community. However, through a formal consultation process, detailed discussions were held on key issues such as Section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, Section 21(S) of the Income Tax Act, e-invoicing, Section 8B, and Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act.

She added that not only were these matters thoroughly discussed, but nearly all issues were now amicably resolved with the government. The business community across Pakistan expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and all concerned ministers and senior officials for timely resolution of the issues in the national interest. As a result of these negotiations, all relevant notices and circulars have now been issued.