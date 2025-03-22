Karachi : Grand Welcome & Contract Signing Ceremony – An incredible event today, marked by the prestigious presence of Malik Khuda Baksh, Chief Executive & Chairman of Malik Group of Companies, as the Honorable Chief Guest. The Contract Signing Ceremony for the EV Charging Station at Al Madina CNG, Nooriabad, was a remarkable milestone in the journey toward sustainable energy. The evening was further graced by an Iftar Dinner, adding warmth and unity to the occasion. A heartfelt thank you specialy to Engineer Vikran, Dr. Parshotam, Imran Farooqui, Suresh Kumar, Haji M. Hassan, Shahid Sheikh and to all esteemed guests for their presence and support. A truly well-organized and memorable event!