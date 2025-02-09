Karachi: The wedding ceremony of Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s grandson, Syed Asad Ali Shah Jillani’s son, and the nephew of MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah, was held at the Convention Hall, Maritime, Karsaz Road, Karachi. The event was attended by prominent political figures, including PPP leaders, ministers, and party workers.

Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari, President of the PPP Ladies Wing Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, along with several MNAs, MPAs, and other notable political figures. The presence of top PPP leadership made the event a grand affair, reflecting the strong political legacy of the Shah family.

The gathering witnessed warm interactions among political leaders and party members, celebrating the joyous occasion with traditional hospitality. The event also underscored the strong political ties and social connections among Sindh’s influential leaders.