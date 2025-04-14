Islamabad / Tando Muhammad Khan : Grand Reception at the Residence of Renowned Lawyer and Social Figure Ghulam Murtaza Sajjad Memon – Participation of International Dignitaries

A grand and prestigious gathering was hosted at the residence of Ghulam Murtaza Sajjad Memon in Islamabad — a distinguished lawyer, political and social leader originally from Tando Muhammad Khan. The event saw participation from notable national and international dignitaries.

Among the attendees were renowned American General Bergman, Congressman Tom Suozzi, the U.S. Ambassador, President of the Economic Council Brooke De Montluzin, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Pakistani diplomats, senior bureaucrats, and a large number of Ghulam Murtaza Memon’s American friends. The purpose of the event was to engage in discussions around global relations, national and international politics, economic ties, and the current regional situation.

During the event, in-depth exchanges of views took place between the host and guests on national, regional, and global political scenarios, economic challenges, and their possible solutions. The guests also shared valuable suggestions for Pakistan’s political stability, strengthening of the legal system, and economic growth.

The evening concluded with a grand dinner featuring traditional Sindhi cuisine. As a token of cultural identity, guests were presented with Ajraks, lungis, and Sindhi topis — a gesture that was warmly received and appreciated by all.

All attendees expressed gratitude to the host, Ghulam Murtaza Sajjad Memon, praising his knowledge, personality, and hospitality. They also promised to visit Tando Muhammad Khan soon, where they plan to meet with local communities and engage in discussions on developmental issues.

This event not only served to strengthen diplomatic ties but also positively highlighted Pakistan’s image on the global stage.