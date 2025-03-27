In a historic moment, the Grand Mosque in Makkah received over 4.2 million worshipers on the 27th night of Ramadan, as reported by Al-Ekhbariya.

Believers gathered in search of Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Power)—a night described in the Qur’an as being better than a thousand months. This spiritually significant night saw millions of Muslims offering Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at both the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Managing the Historic Gathering:

The Mataf (circumambulation area) was optimized to accommodate 107,000 worshipers per hour.

Authorities deployed 428 escalators, 28 elevators, and a modern sound system with 1,300 speakers to enhance the prayer experience.

The cooling system operated at a 90,000-ton capacity, ensuring comfort for all attendees.

While Laylat Al-Qadr’s exact date remains unknown, it is widely believed to fall on the 27th night of Ramadan, prompting millions of worshipers to seek its immense blessings through prayer and devotion.