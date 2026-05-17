Karachi: A grand cricket match was organized last night in Naya Nazimabad in connection with Marka-e-Haq, under the patronage of actor Saud and his wife Javeria Saud, in which several artists also participated. The chief guest of the event was Governor Sindh Syed Mohammed Nehal Hashmi. Chairman of Arif Habib Group and Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib, CEO Star Marketing Wasiq Naeem, Managing Director of Sun Builders & Developers Mahmood Khan, along with artists, business personalities and other guests were also present.

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Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh Syed Mohammed Nehal Hashmi paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces on the success of Marka-e-Haq Buny?n-e-Marsoos, expressing the resolve that every drop of blood would be sacrificed for the defense of the homeland. He said the operation had become a golden chapter in Pakistan’s military history and had made it clear to the world that Pakistan’s defense was in invincible hands. He added that the courageous leadership of Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the political wisdom of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif united the entire nation on one platform.

He further stated that in response to enemy aggression, the Pakistan Air Force and armed forces crushed Indian arrogance and shot down eight Indian fighter jets, sending a clear message to the world that Pakistan would never compromise on its security. He said the success not only boosted the morale of the Pakistani nation but also made overseas Pakistanis proud. He emphasized that proper guidance of the younger generation was the need of the hour and urged senior professionals to transfer their experience and expertise to youth so the country could move toward a stronger, educated and prosperous future.

Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib said Pakistan’s armed forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, discipline and bravery, which was a matter of pride for the entire nation. He added that Marka-e-Haq was a shining example of Pakistan’s military and diplomatic success. He said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir thwarted all hostile designs of the enemy through his leadership, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively presented Pakistan’s stance at the global level.

Actor Saud and his wife Javeria Saud said that by defeating India, Pakistan had once again proven that it desires peace but would never compromise on its sovereignty and defense.

CEO Star Marketing Wasiq Naeem and Managing Director Sun Builders & Developers Mahmood Khan said the destruction of Indian fighter jets had clearly demonstrated the balance of power in the region and the world had acknowledged Pakistan’s defense capabilities. They added that this historic success had created a new spirit among the youth and the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces like a solid wall.

Participants of the ceremony said that Marka-e-Haq had set a bright example of struggle for peace, stability and national sovereignty in the region.