Karachi : A grand Iftar dinner was hosted at the residence of the UAE Consul General in honor of international Jiu-Jitsu athletes, bringing together medalists from the 2025 Asian Youth Championship, former international champions, and other distinguished guests.

This special event was organized under the patronage of Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of the UAE and Patron-in-Chief of the Sindh Jiu-Jitsu Association. Addressing the attendees, he expressed his commitment to promoting the sport among Sindh’s youth.

Jiu-Jitsu is an extremely popular sport in the UAE, where school and college students actively participate. My heartfelt desire is to see the youth of Sindh master this sport and showcase their skills on the global stage.

Dr. Bakheet further emphasized the benefits of sports, stating:

Young athletes not only develop physical strength but also gain essential qualities such as discipline, resilience, and self-confidence. I firmly believe that Sindh’s youth have the potential to refine their skills in Jiu-Jitsu and achieve international recognition. I am committed to supporting the growth of this sport and ensuring that young athletes in Sindh and Karachi receive world-class training. My best wishes and prayers are with all the youth of Sindh.

Tariq Ali, President of the Sindh Jiu-Jitsu Association, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, acknowledging his invaluable support for the sport.

Under Dr. Bakheet Al-Rumaithi’s leadership and vision, athletes in Sindh are gaining greater opportunities for success. His unwavering support is a source of motivation for our young competitors, helping them turn their dreams of becoming international champions into reality.”

Athletes and officials in attendance also thanked Dr. Bakheet Al-Rumaithi, expressing their optimism that Jiu-Jitsu would continue to flourish not only in Sindh but throughout Pakistan, enabling young athletes to make their mark on the international stage.