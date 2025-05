Karachi : Graduation ceremony was held at the NIPA Auditorium for the Leadership Development Program for the Registrar of Sindh Universities. NIPA Karachi, Chief Instructor Fauz Khalid Khan presented the course report. The chief guest of the ceremony, Secretary of the Sindh Higher Education Department, Mr. Moinuddin Siddiqui, distributed certificates to the Registrar on completion of the course and expressed his best wishes.