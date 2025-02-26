ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan are set to increase by Rs. 4 to Rs. 4.50 per liter starting March 1, 2025, while diesel and kerosene prices may see a slight reduction, according to market projections.

The final price adjustment will be determined on February 28, with the ex-depot petrol price expected to rise due to minor fluctuations in global oil prices and exchange rates. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel (HSD) and kerosene are likely to decrease by less than Rs. 1 per liter.

Currently, the ex-depot prices stand at:

Petrol: Rs. 256.13 per liter

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): Rs. 263.95 per liter

Kerosene (Official Rate): Rs. 171.65 per liter (sold in the market for Rs. 300-350 per liter)

While Brent crude oil prices have remained stable over the past ten days, the petrol hike is attributed to exchange rate losses against the US dollar.