The Punjab government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to shield schoolchildren from the harsh winter by providing warm clothing throughout the province.

As part of this initiative, 21,000 students from government schools will receive winter apparel starting January 13. The distribution will take place in Lahore, Narowal, Rajanpur, and Layyah, offering students essential items such as sweaters, coats, shoes, and uniforms.

This project, initiated under the directives of the Chief Minister, will be executed with support from the Department of Bait-ul-Mal and the Social Welfare Department. Officials have confirmed that the selection process for eligible schools has already been completed.

Moreover, the Punjab Education Department has issued a revised notification extending the winter break until January 10. The updated schedule aims to provide a consistent holiday period for all students and teachers across the province.