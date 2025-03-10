Railway Minister has announced that the government would operate special trains with discounted fares on this Eidul Fitr.

This announcement was made by the newly appointed Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi while talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday.

Abbasi said that he directed the railway authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and emphasize the installation of surveillance equipment to avoid any accident. He said that the income of the railways would increase and expenses would be reduced.

Announcing special train for Eid, he said that these trains would run from the 25th of Ramadan, and fares will be reduced. However, he did not mention the number of special Eid trains and the cut in the fares.

Railways Minister said that the government is in touch with different countries for the ML-1 project of the railway.

It should be remembered that Hanif Abbasi has recently been included in the federal cabinet and was given the portfolio of the Ministry of Railways three days ago.