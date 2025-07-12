Advertisements

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that no vehicles without Ajraan k number plate will be challaned till August 14, 2025.

He made this announcement amid the complaints of citizens and the controversy arising over the Ajrak design number plates.

Talking to a private TV, Chawla said that for public convenience, no vehicle or motorcycle will be challaned due to the absence of Ajrak number plates till August 14, however, citizens have been urged to obtain original and approved number plates as soon as possible.

This statement has come at a time when the use of Ajrak design number plates has been made mandatory in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, on which a police crackdown is underway and many citizens have been challaned.

The Excise Minister said that the Traffic Police, Excise Department, and related agencies will take action under a joint strategy in the future so that citizens are aware and the legal process is not affected.

It should be noted that the number plate issue has also been challenged in the Sindh High Court.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla appealed to the citizens to obtain their original and legal number plates from the offices of the Excise Department to avoid challans or confiscation of the vehicle.

He said that a full-scale campaign will be launched after August 14 and strict action will be taken against violations of the law.