Islamabad: The Pakistan federal government has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a Rs 1.71 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs, ARY News reported.

According to official details, the proposed reduction will be implemented through a tariff subsidy and is expected to benefit all power distribution companies, including K-Electric. NEPRA has scheduled a hearing on April 4 to review the proposal, with the subsidy planned to be in effect from April to June 2025.

IMF-Backed Relief Package in Progress

The move comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a Rs 1 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs for all consumers in Pakistan. According to IMF Mission Representative Maher Bennisy, the relief will be financed through revenue generated from levies on gas consumption by captive power plants.

Bennisy further disclosed that the government is working on a broader electricity relief package, which will be announced after formal IMF approval.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also pledged electricity tariff relief for consumers to ease financial burdens.

The final decision now rests with NEPRA, which will assess the feasibility of the subsidy before issuing its ruling.