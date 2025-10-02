MUZAFFARABAD: A high-level government delegation, appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday initiated formal talks with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Muzaffarabad to address the ongoing protests and grievances in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through dialogue and legal frameworks.

The delegation emphasized the federal government’s resolve to resolve the crisis in a peaceful, constructive, and cooperative manner.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, speaking to the media prior to departure, said Prime Minister Sharif had formed the committee to directly assess the ground realities and engage with stakeholders in AJK.

“We are making this high-level visit to Muzaffarabad to review the situation firsthand and interact directly with the people,” Iqbal stated.

He assured that wherever legal remedies exist, the federal government is fully committed to playing its role in addressing the legitimate grievances of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Acknowledging the public sentiment, the minister urged for peace and restraint, stressing that the current national and international situation was sensitive and that some forces might attempt to exploit unrest in Pakistan.

“We must not allow any situation to be used against the peace and stability of Pakistan,” he warned, reiterating the government’s awareness of the concerns in AJK.

“The federal government deeply respects the sentiments of the people of Azad Kashmir and assures them that their genuine issues will not be overlooked,” he added.