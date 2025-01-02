Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced on Wednesday that 500,000 youth would be provided with free modern IT courses throughout 2025.

The Governor’s House hosted New Year celebrations with a spectacular, record-breaking fireworks display lasting over 40 minutes, starting at midnight. Thousands of onlookers marveled at the breathtaking display, which set a new global benchmark. In his video address, Governor Tessori highlighted the importance of collective efforts in driving the country’s progress.

He shared that under the Governor’s Initiative, more opportunities would be created for the people of Sindh. Moreover, the governor revealed that since last year, 900,000 ration bags had been distributed to those in need, and 50,000 youth had enrolled in IT courses.

Looking ahead to 2025, Governor Tessori assured that efforts would be made to improve employment opportunities, provide clean water, ensure an affordable electricity supply, and maintain cleanliness across the province.