Karachi : Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh, Rehan Hashmi, at the Governor’s House. The meeting focused on the Governor’s key initiatives, including free IT courses and ration distribution for underprivileged communities across Sindh.

During the discussion, the Governor reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the humanitarian and community uplift programs of the Red Crescent Sindh. Chairman Rehan Hashmi briefed him on various initiatives such as volunteer engagement, first aid and disaster management training sessions, fire and safety workshops, and climate change awareness activities.

Mr. Rehan Hashmi assured the Governor of visible progress and enhanced outreach of the Red Crescent Sindh in the coming months. Governor kamran khan Tessori appreciated the Chairman’s dedication and reaffirmed his full support, in his capacity as President PRCSS, for the organization’s future endeavors.