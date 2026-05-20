Nehal Hashmi hosted a delegation of the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) at the Governor House to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

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The delegation included Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of the council.

During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in maritime trade, logistics, agriculture, industry, and information technology.

Governor Appreciates PRBC’s Role in Trade Diplomacy

Governor Hashmi appreciated Atif Farooqi’s efforts over the past 26 years in promoting bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Romania.

He also praised the Pakistan Romania Business Council for strengthening commercial ties and encouraging private-sector collaboration between the two countries.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of continuous institutional engagement to unlock new opportunities for business-to-business partnerships.

KPT–Constan?a Port Agreement Discussed

Speaking during the meeting, Atif Farooqi said the recent KPT–Constan?a Port Memorandum of Understanding reflected the vision of Dr. Dan Stoenescu.

He noted that the agreement would help position Romania as a gateway to European Union markets for Pakistan.

Moreover, he said the initiative would strengthen maritime connectivity, improve trade facilitation, and create new opportunities for exporters and importers in both countries.

Commitment to Stronger Economic Partnership

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen bilateral engagement and explore practical initiatives aimed at converting diplomatic goodwill into meaningful economic outcomes.

Both sides also stressed the importance of sustained cooperation to enhance regional trade and investment opportunities.