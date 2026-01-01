ISLAMABAD, January 1: Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the Head Office of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and met with Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu. The Chairman briefed the Governor on key legal and institutional reforms to strengthen enforcement and regulatory effectiveness.

Dr. Sidhu highlighted that through improved case management, stronger litigation strategy, and effective follow-up before courts and the Competition Appellate Tribunal, the CCP secured decisions in 434 cases, resulting in a reduction of nearly 70 percent in the backlog of pending cases. These steps, he noted, have enhanced legal certainty, improved compliance, and expedited enforcement under the Competition Act, 2010.

The Chairman also shared an overview of the CCP’s enforcement performance, informing that during 2025 the Commission imposed penalties amounting to Rs. 2.36 billion for violations including cartelization, price fixing, abuse of dominant position, and deceptive marketing practices. He added that the CCP recovered over Rs. 930 million in penalties during the year and issued 47 show cause notices against undertakings for suspected violations.

Dr. Sidhu further briefed the Governor on initiatives aimed at promoting evidence-based policymaking, including sectoral market studies and enhanced coordination with regulators and provincial authorities to address structural competition concerns.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the CCP’s reform agenda and enforcement efforts. He underscored the importance of a strong competition enforcement authority to protect consumers, ensure fair markets, and support sustainable economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening competition, transparency, and consumer protection in Pakistan’s markets.