Central Leader of Awam Pakistan Party Meets Provincial Convener Syed Aman Shah at Balochistan Secretariat

Tax Relief and SROs Favor Only a Select Few, While the Common Man Suffers – Leaders in Agreement

Senior politician and central leader of the Awaam Pakistan Party, Dr. Azhar Aslam, visited the provincial office of Awam Pakistan Balochistan in Karachi on Thursday, July 10. During his visit, he held a detailed meeting with Provincial Convener Syed Aman Shah and other provincial leaders. The discussions focused on organizational matters, party activities in the province, public issues, national economic conditions, and the government’s recent policies.

During the meeting, Dr. Azhar Aslam criticized the government’s recent issuance of SROs 12/16 and 12/17 regarding sugar, and the reduction in income tax, stating that “these decisions are being made solely to benefit a specific elite class, while the ordinary Pakistani is crushed under the weight of inflation and unemployment.” He emphasized that such policies are deepening social inequality and neglecting the real issues faced by the people.

Dr. Azhar Aslam demanded that the government immediately introduce transparent and people-friendly economic measures to provide real relief to the common man. On this occasion, Provincial Convener Syed Aman Shah also strongly criticized the government’s economic policies. He stated that such decisions are destabilizing the economy and providing undue advantages to individuals and institutions outside the tax net, thereby damaging the framework of a transparent economy.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment that the Awaam Pakistan Party will oppose all decisions that go against the public interest. Dr. Azhar Aslam and Syed Aman Shah emphasized that the party will be the voice of the people on every platform and will play its role on a national level to advocate for the public. The party leadership also urged workers to intensify their efforts in highlighting public issues and delivering the party’s message to every street and every household.