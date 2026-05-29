ISLAMABAD — The federal government has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices on the third day of Eid, cutting petrol and diesel rates by Rs22 per litre each, in what it described as a relief measure for the public.

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According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to pass on financial relief to citizens whenever fiscal space becomes available.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Reduced

Under the new revision, both petrol and high-speed diesel prices have been reduced by Rs22 per litre.

The government said the move is aimed at easing inflationary pressure and providing immediate relief to consumers across the country.

PM Reaffirms Commitment to Public Relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that providing relief to the public remains a top priority of his government.

He added that this is not the first reduction in fuel prices in recent weeks, as earlier adjustments were also made to pass on benefits to consumers.

Policy Driven by Fiscal Space

The official statement emphasized that the decision was made after reviewing available financial capacity, and further relief measures would continue whenever possible.

The government reiterated its focus on balancing economic stability with public welfare.