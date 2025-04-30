Karachi (30-04-2025) – Former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Rice, Rafiq Suleman, met with Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday at Federation House. During the meeting, Rafiq Suleman informed the minister that Pakistan’s rice exports have increased this year compared to the previous year, but if the government reduces the tax burden on exporters, it could result in a significant boost in exports and generate substantial foreign exchange for the country.

Rafiq Suleman also urged the Finance Minister to include the rice sector among the special beneficiaries of government incentives, pointing out that while five other export-oriented sectors have been receiving special facilities for years, the rice sector—being a leading contributor to national exports—also deserves such recognition and support.

He further discussed the potential of mechanical farming, suggesting that if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructs provincial governments to ensure that farmers adopt mechanical farming methods, it could increase crop yields by 50–60%. Higher yields would lead to increased rice exports and greater prosperity among farmers, he added.

Rafiq Suleman recommended that taxes on the import of machinery used in the rice sector—such as silos and dryers—should be eliminated. He explained that installing more silos with temperature control capabilities would allow proper storage of wheat, maize, rice, and other commodities, preventing spoilage and thus contributing to national economic stability and prosperity.

He emphasized that if taxes on rice-related machinery imports are removed, Pakistan could produce high-quality rice that could dominate global markets.

Finally, Rafiq Suleman reminded the Finance Minister of his promise to REAP Vice Chairman Javed Jelani to visit the REAP House, to which Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb responded that he would soon meet with rice exporters.