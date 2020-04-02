Government should gave some relief to the public; Urooj Fatima

Urooj Fatima share her point of view and highlight the issue to the government that government should gave some relief to the public and implement his policy in favour of public that private and public school are not opened so they have to gave some discount in fees around 50 percent off as there are no expenditures occurred beared by School only need to pay teaching staff no administrative expenses and electricity expenses as in balochistan the suggestion of wave of school fees is under consideration so government of Sindh also have to take some step in this matter

