Advertisements

Dated: 18 July 2025 | Karachi : The Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, under the Sindh Human Rights Defender Appreciation Program, has awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Mr. Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights through consumer advocacy.

Mr. Iqbal has played a transformative role in advancing public access to safe food, healthcare, justice, and fair treatment—fundamental human rights protected under both national and international frameworks. His tireless efforts in the areas of food safety regulation, consumer courts, price control, and public accountability have significantly contributed to empowering citizens and upholding their right to live with dignity.

Advertisements

Speaking on the occasion, Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director of the Human Rights Department, stated:

“Consumer protection is a vital component of human rights. Mr. Kaukab Iqbal’s work has set a benchmark for civic leadership, standing firmly against exploitation, injustice, and negligence. We are proud to recognize him as a true Defender of Human Rights.”

This recognition was awarded under a special initiative launched by the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Human Rights, aimed at celebrating individuals who have made impactful contributions to justice, public welfare, and civic empowerment across Sindh.