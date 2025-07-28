Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – In a decisive move to address the ongoing sugar crisis, the federal government has announced strict measures to monitor sugar mills across the country. The decision comes amid skyrocketing sugar prices, which have crossed Rs200 per kilogram in several cities, worsening the crisis.

Despite recent negotiations between the government and sugar mills to fix ex-mill and retail prices, reports indicate that these agreements are not being honored, leading to supply delays and price hikes.



In response, a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed serious concerns over the situation. The government has now resolved to closely monitor sugar stocks held by mills and take stringent action against any parties responsible for hoarding or violating supply agreements.

Minister Hussain emphasized that there will be zero tolerance regarding the price and supply of sugar, assuring that the government will address issues in the sugar sector on a day-to-day basis. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding both consumer interests and the industry, warning of immediate punitive action against violators.

This proactive stance aims to curb artificial shortages and stabilize sugar prices nationwide.