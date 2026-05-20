ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced three public holidays for Eidul Azha from May 26 to 28.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the holidays through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on May 27 after the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of the Zilhaj moon on Sunday.

The committee received moon sighting reports from Karachi, Sindh, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and several other areas before making the announcement.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th of Zilhaj and marks the completion of Haj, one of Islam’s five pillars.

Muslims across the country celebrate the festival with prayers, sacrifice, and family gatherings.

Saudi Arabia will also celebrate Eidul Azha on May 27, according to Saudi media reports.

The holiday announcement is likely to increase travel and shopping activity ahead of Eid celebrations nationwide.