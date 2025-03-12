ISLAMABAD: Tech giant Google has officially launched Google Wallet in Pakistan, offering users a secure and convenient digital payment solution.

According to a statement from Google, the app provides a safer, simpler, and more efficient way to manage payments, boarding passes, and loyalty cards. Users can download the app from the Google Play Store to get started.

Key Features of Google Wallet in Pakistan

? Tap-and-Pay Convenience: Users can pay at contactless terminals using Android phones or Wear OS devices.

? Online & In-App Payments: Integrated with PayFast, enabling payments at Onic, Gul Ahmed, Sana Safinaz, J., KE, and more.

? Supported Banks: Customers of Bank AlFalah, Bank of Punjab, Faysal Bank Noor, HBL, JazzCash, Meezan Bank, and UBL can add their cards immediately.

? Upcoming Banks: Allied Bank, easypaisa Digital Bank, JS Bank, and Zindigi will soon be added.

? Travel Integration: Users can store boarding passes from Batik Air, Thai Airways, Bookme.pk, and Sastaticket.pk, receiving real-time updates on flight changes.

A Major Step for Pakistan’s Digital Economy

? Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan, stated:

“Google Wallet will help Pakistanis tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access boarding passes while traveling.”

He emphasized that the launch would enhance financial inclusion and unlock new economic opportunities in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.

Enhanced Security & Privacy

? Industry-Standard Tokenization: Google Wallet uses dynamic security codes for each transaction.

? Device-Specific Protection: Payments are linked to a unique card token for each device.

? Screen Lock Verification: Ensures that only the user can access stored payment methods.

With this launch, Pakistan joins the list of countries where Google Wallet is making digital transactions faster, safer, and more convenient.