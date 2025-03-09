Karachi, Pakistan – March, 2025: In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Google Pakistan

hosted “HERstory: Google IWD 2025”, a webinar highlighting the achievements of women in Pakistan’s

digital economy. Graced by Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the

event was attended by over 550 people who actively engaged in discussions on advancing women in

technology.

Aligned with IWD’s 2025 theme, “Accelerate Action,” the discussion focused on empowering women in

the digital economy through education, mentorship, and access to tech tools. The session also featured a

panel of three inspiring women who have either benefitted from Google’s digital skilling initiatives and in

turn actively driving programs to foster career advancement for Pakistani women, or using their platform

to amplify female voices in the country.

“Pakistan is not just bridging the gender gap in technology—we are redefining the future of women in the

digital economy. Our young women have consistently excelled on merit, ranking among the top achievers

in education and emerging as leaders in tech. Through initiatives like the laptop scheme, we have

empowered thousands of female students with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world. From AI to

cybersecurity, women are not just participants but pioneers, breaking barriers and driving the next wave

of innovation. Our commitment is clear: no woman should be left behind in the tech revolution. Together,

with industry leaders like Google, we are building a future where women don’t just participate in

technology—they lead it,” said Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT &

Telecommunication.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan, added, ”At Google, we believe in the power

of technology to transform lives, and we’re committed to building a “Future Forward Pakistan’ where

everyone can reach their full potential in the digital economy. With Pakistan being the third-largest

freelance economy 1 in the world and a rapidly growing digital talent pool, we are encouraged by the

enthusiasm in digital skills, especially through the active participation of women across our programs.

Through initiatives like Digital Safar, Google Career Certificates, and our Google Developer Groups, we

will continue to equip all Pakistanis with the skills, opportunities, and networks to succeed in the global

economy.”

How Google is committed to empower Pakistan’s digital economy

According to the “ Agay Barho: Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Economy ” report, narrowing the digital skills

gap can add PKR 2.8 trillion to the country’s annual GDP in 2030.

To drive this digital transformation, Google has launched initiatives focused on elevating Pakistani tech

talent and developers with digital and AI skills, and getting the Pakistani workforce ready to seize new

opportunities in the digital economy:

? Bridging the skills gap through Google Career Certificates (GCC) by offering industry-

recognised training in fields such as cybersecurity, digital marketing, UI/UX, and data analytics.

Since its launch in 2022, over 100,000 scholarships have been awarded with nearly 50% going to

women. Last year, Google also introduced an AI Essentials skilling program to make the most out

of AI within just a few hours, and launched Career Kamyabi, an initiative designed to close the

employment gap for female GCC graduates,

? Elevating Pakistani tech talent and developers through Google Developer Groups. With 47

GDGs across Pakistan, Google is advancing the developer ecosystem through community-led

learning, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing. There has been strong participation from female

developers, with over 1,300 women enrolling in the #AISeekho program, gaining hands-on

experience with AI, machine learning (ML), and cloud-based technologies.

Supporting the growth of YouTube creators and the digital ecosystem. In Pakistan, there

are now 600 creators with over 1 million subscribers and more than 8,500 creators with over

100,000 subscribers, including Pakistani female creators like Iqra Kanwal, and Kanwal Ahmed.

Google remains committed to supporting creators on their economic opportunities: the number of

YouTube channels making 10M PKR or more in their annual revenue is up over 25%, year over

year.

Building on this momentum, Google will continue to support women in tech through mentorship programs,

skills training, and industry networking events.