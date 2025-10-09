Google has introduced a one-year complimentary “AI Pro Plan” for students in Pakistan who are 18 years or older.

Announced on Thursday, the initiative aims to support learning, research, and creativity by granting free access to Google’s advanced AI tools for an entire year. Students will be able to use the Gemini 2.5 Pro model for deep research and benefit from AI assistance across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet — helping them summarize emails, build presentations, and process data more effectively.

Advertisements

The program also includes access to NotebookLM for personalized research and writing, as well as creative AI tools for generating videos and images. Additionally, each student will receive 2TB of free cloud storage to store their academic materials and projects.

Google stated that the initiative aligns with its mission to make advanced AI tools accessible to every student. The program is being rolled out in Pakistan along with several other countries across the Asia-Pacific region.