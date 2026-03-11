Karachi – March 11, 2026: Google today announced the launch of the Google AI Professional Certificate, a new industry-validated credential designed to bridge the growing AI skills gap. Moving beyond basic theory, the program focuses on AI fluency, equipping workers with the practical, hands-on ability to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily professional workflows.

As AI fundamentally reshapes the global economy, the demand for AI-literate talent has reached a critical tipping point. However, a significant ‘training gap’ threatens this transition; new research from Ipsos and Google reveals that while 70% of managers believe an AI-trained workforce is vital for success, only 14% of workers have actually been offered AI training. This certificate is designed to bridge that divide.

Master AI by Doing

The program is grounded in a “Learn by Doing” philosophy, featuring over 20 hands-on activities. To ensure learners have the best tools for the job, enrollment includes three months of no-cost access to Google AI Pro. This allows participants to practice directly with Google’s most advanced models within the tools they already use, such as Gmail, Google Docs, and Gemini in Google Sheets.

A Curriculum Built for the Modern Workplace

The certificate is comprised of six comprehensive courses and a final capstone, all delivered by Google experts and AI practitioners:

Course 1: AI Fundamentals – Master essential concepts and effective prompting.

Course 2: AI for Brainstorming and Planning – Build detailed timelines and project plans.

Course 3: AI for Research and Insights – Use Deep Research and NotebookLM to pressure-test ideas.

Course 4: AI for Writing and Communicating – Adapt messaging for stakeholders and prep for presentations.

Course 5: AI for Content Creation – Generate high-quality visual assets, video, and presentations.

Course 6: AI for Data Analysis – Create visualizations and complex formulas using Gemini in Sheets.

Capstone: AI for App Building – Master “vibe coding” to build custom, functional apps without writing a single line of code.

Flexible, Employer-Recognized Learning

Designed for busy professionals, the entire program can be completed at the learner’s own pace in under 10 hours. Each of the seven modules offers a shareable digital certificate, allowing learners to showcase their progress on LinkedIn as they go.

The curriculum was developed using real-world job data and validated by top employers to ensure the skills taught—such as content creation, data synthesis, and workflow automation—are exactly what the market demands today.

The Google AI Professional Certificate is available now on Coursera. For more information or to enroll, visithttps://grow.google/intl/en_pk/ai-professional/