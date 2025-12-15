Karachi: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan has

expressed serious concern over severe disruptions in goods transportation caused by the ongoing strike

by goods transporters, warning that the situation poses a grave threat to the national economy.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said frequent strikes by goods transporters are undermining economic stability and

must be addressed urgently. He noted that the supply of edible oil, ghee and essential daily-use

commodities has been badly affected, while the transportation of industrial raw materials has come to a

halt, forcing industries to begin shutting down.

He urged the government to take immediate notice of the transporters’ strike and review their genuine

demands. However, he stressed that elements using the strike as a cover for blackmail should be dealt

with firmly and clearly informed that any action harming economic activity would not be tolerated.

Chairman PVMA warned that the suspension of raw material supplies could completely paralyse the

production process, leading to severe repercussions for the economy. He added that the delivery of

imported goods has come to a complete standstill, resulting in consignments being stuck at ports and

exposing businesses to substantial financial losses in the form of demurrage and detention charges.

Sheikh Umer Rehan further said that prolonged disruption in transportation has exacerbated problems

for industries, with factory closures becoming increasingly likely. He called on the government to take

concrete measures to resolve industrial issues particularly to restore the transportation of goods for

vanaspati manufacturers so that the timely supply of essential commodities to the

public can be ensured.

