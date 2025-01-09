The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the resumption of applications for the remaining 5,000 slots under the government Hajj 2025 scheme. This will allow more pilgrims the chance to perform Hajj. The collection of new applications is expected to start next week, following the receipt of 81,500 applications for the government scheme.

Unlike the previous ballot system, the remaining 5,000 slots will be allocated on a “first come, first served” basis. The ministry is considering a five-day window to ensure a fast and transparent application process.

In related news, a key meeting on private Hajj arrangements was chaired by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain. The meeting discussed the finalization of agreements for private Hajj operations and confirmed that private group bookings would begin on January 10. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi emphasized the importance of complying with both Pakistani and Saudi regulations.

The government had previously extended the submission deadline for Hajj 2025 forms three times to meet the required quota. Though only 82,000 applications were received, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has declared all applicants successful while working to fill the remaining 7,000 slots.