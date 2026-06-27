Golden Pen Award: Pakistani Journalist Muhammad Abbas Khan Honoured in Uzbekistan

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Golden Pen Award recipient Muhammad Abbas Khan, Resident Editor of Daily Ittehad Media Group and permanently accredited correspondent in Uzbekistan, has received international recognition at Uzbekistan’s 20th International Competition for the Golden Pen National Award.

The award ceremony took place in Tashkent on 26 June to mark Press and Mass Media Workers’ Day. During the event, media professionals from Uzbekistan and abroad received recognition for excellence in journalism. As a result, Muhammad Abbas Khan secured Second Prize in the category of “Best Material about Uzbekistan by a Foreign Journalist”.

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According to organisers, the recognition highlighted his continued commitment to delivering objective and comprehensive reporting on Uzbekistan’s democratic, political, economic and social reforms to audiences in Pakistan. Moreover, his work has strengthened understanding between the two countries.

Over the years, Khan has published analytical articles, interviews and reports covering Uzbekistan’s development agenda, investment opportunities, foreign policy, trade relations, infrastructure projects, tourism and regional security. Additionally, his reporting has helped present Uzbekistan’s reform programme and diplomatic engagement to a broader international audience.

A major milestone in his journalistic career came in 2025 with the publication of his Urdu-language book, Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance Concept of the Future. In the book, he examined reforms introduced under the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan and highlighted a long-term vision focused on science, education, innovation and human capital development.

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Furthermore, the publication gained additional recognition through a foreword written by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The book was later launched in Islamabad and Tashkent during official ceremonies attended by senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, media representatives and members of civil society.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan congratulated Muhammad Abbas Khan on receiving the award and described the honour as recognition of his professional excellence and contribution to objective journalism. The embassy also expressed confidence that his work would continue to strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and media cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.