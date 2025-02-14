Gold prices have hit record highs both locally and internationally. In Pakistan, the price of gold has surged by Rs2,600 per tola, now standing at Rs306,200, marking the highest price in the country’s history, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association. The price for 24-carat gold also rose by Rs1,886, reaching Rs262,517 per 10 grams.

Silver prices saw a similar rise, increasing by Rs83 to Rs3,450 per tola.

On the international front, gold prices have climbed by $20 per ounce, reaching $2,933, while silver prices rose by $0.89 per ounce, settling at $33.14.