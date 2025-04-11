Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed on Friday, reaching a historic high as the rate for one tola surged by Rs10,000 to settle at Rs338,800. This sharp increase marks a new all-time record for the precious metal in the local market.

The cost of 10 grams of gold also rose significantly, climbing by Rs8,573 to reach Rs290,446, according to data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Just a day earlier, gold prices had already seen a considerable rise, with one tola priced at Rs328,800 after a Rs7,800 jump.

On the international front, gold prices also spiked on Friday, hitting $3,218 per ounce—including a $20 premium—which represents a $100 surge in a single day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,234 per tola.