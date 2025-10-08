Gold prices have surged to record-breaking levels in both international and local markets, marking one of the steepest jumps in recent months.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold per ounce skyrocketed by $84, reaching a new all-time high of $4,039.

Domestically, Pakistan’s gold market followed the global trend, with the price per tola increasing by Rs8,400 to a historic Rs425,178, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs7,202, settling at Rs364,521.

At 0931 GMT, spot gold was up 1.3% at $4,034.59 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures for December delivery advanced 1.3% to $4,056.80.

Meanwhile, silver also joined the rally, rising 2.2% to $48.85 per ounce, nearing its all-time peak of $49.51.

Experts attribute the surge to global economic uncertainty, increased investor demand for safe-haven assets, and volatility in currency markets.