Gold prices in Pakistan saw a sharp decline on Friday, dropping by Rs3,300 per tola after a steady session the previous day. As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the new rate for gold now stands at Rs348,700 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,833, settling at Rs298,950. Just a day earlier, gold had held steady at Rs352,000 per tola.

This downward trend reflects a similar drop in global gold prices, which decreased by $33 to $3,305 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved slightly upward in the local market, rising by Rs40 to reach Rs3,497 per tola.