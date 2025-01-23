On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan saw a decline, influenced by falling international rates. In the local market, the cost of gold per tola decreased by Rs750, bringing it down to Rs286,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs641, now priced at Rs245,799, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). This drop follows a substantial increase on Wednesday when gold surged by Rs4,250 per tola and closed at Rs287,450.

On the global stage as well, gold prices dipped on Thursday. The APGJSA noted that international rates stood at $2,743 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a decrease of $8.

Additionally, silver prices also experienced a fall; the cost per tola decreased by Rs30 to reach Rs3,401.