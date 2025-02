Gold prices in Pakistan have fallen by Rs2,500 per tola, settling at Rs300,500. According to Saraffa Association, global gold rates dropped by $24 per ounce, influencing local prices.

? Today’s Gold Rates:

1 Tola: Rs300,500 (down Rs2,500)

10 Grams: Rs257,639 (down Rs2,143)

Silver Prices: Also down by Rs64 per tola, now at Rs3,250.

The market remains volatile, presenting both risks and opportunities for investors