Gold prices in Pakistan on Wednesday witnessed an increase of Rs700 per tola to reach Rs307,000 in the local market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs601, reaching Rs263,203. On Tuesday, the per tola gold price rose significantly by Rs4,800, settling at Rs306,300 in Pakistan.

International gold rates also increased on Wednesday, with prices recorded at $2,921 per ounce, including a $20 premium—marking a $5 rise for the day, as reported by the APGJSA.

In contrast, silver prices experienced a decline, dropping by Rs54 to settle at Rs3,369 per tola.