Gold prices in Pakistan surged once again on Tuesday, following a sharp increase in global rates. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold jumped by Rs4,800 per tola, reaching a record Rs306,300.

The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs4,115, settling at Rs262,602.

This latest spike comes after a Rs1,500 increase in gold rates just a day earlier.

Internationally, gold prices also saw a strong rise, climbing to $2,916 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. This reflects a gain of $47 in a single day, according to APGJSA data.

In addition to gold, silver prices also moved up, increasing by Rs45 to reach Rs3,315 per tola.