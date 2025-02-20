Gold prices in Pakistan surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, with the per tola rate increasing by Rs1,000 to reach Rs309,000 in the local market. The price for 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs857, settling at Rs264,917, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This sharp rise follows a Rs3,800 increase recorded on Wednesday, when the price per tola hit Rs308,000. The upward trend is in line with international markets, where gold prices also climbed. According to APGJSA, the global rate stood at $2,953 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $9 increase for the day.

Silver prices also saw an upward movement, rising by Rs28 to reach Rs3,468 per tola. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained relatively stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, closing at 279.46, a slight gain of Re0.01 from Wednesday’s rate of 279.47.