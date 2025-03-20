Gold prices in Pakistan have surged further, mirroring the upward trend in international markets. On Thursday, the price of gold per tola climbed by Rs1,800, setting a new record at Rs320,800 in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was priced at Rs275,034, reflecting an increase of Rs1,543, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This follows Wednesday’s rise, where the yellow metal had reached Rs319,000 per tola in Pakistan.

Globally, gold prices also saw an uptick on Thursday. The international rate, as reported by APGJSA, reached $3,050 per ounce (including a $20 premium), showing a daily increase of $12.

Meanwhile, silver prices experienced a decline of Rs31, bringing the rate down to Rs3,524.