Gold prices in Pakistan surged to an all-time high, driven by a rise in international rates. On Tuesday, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,550, reaching Rs317,350 in a single day.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA):

? 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,186, reaching Rs272,076

? Global gold price climbed to $3,022 per ounce, up by $25

? Silver per tola also increased by Rs25, settling at Rs3,555

On Monday, gold had already hit a new record, jumping Rs1,100 to Rs314,800 per tola.

The gold market remains bullish, reflecting global trends and investor demand amid economic uncertainty.