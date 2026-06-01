Gas & Oil Pakistan (GO) has significantly expanded its environmental sustainability programme through the GO Sarsabz Pakistan Project, reinforcing its commitment to a greener and more climate-resilient future.

The initiative, launched in 2019, focuses on increasing green cover across Pakistan through large-scale plantation drives and sapling distribution campaigns.

According to the company, annual sapling distribution has grown steadily from 50,000 plants in 2019 to approximately 600,000 in 2025.

During the Fall 2026 plantation season alone, nearly 300,000 saplings were distributed nationwide.

Plantation Programme Continues to Grow

GO said the project aims to promote environmental conservation by cultivating and distributing shade, fruit and ornamental plants.

The initiative began with the establishment of a nursery in Renala Khurd, Okara, in 2019.

Since then, the company has expanded the programme through additional nurseries in Mehmood Kot and Daulatpur in Sindh.

Furthermore, GO has launched collaborative plantation efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support afforestation and sapling distribution activities.

Focus on Climate-Conscious Development

The company said the project forms part of its broader commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

By increasing plantation activities and supporting afforestation projects, GO aims to contribute to climate mitigation efforts and improve ecological conditions in different regions of the country.

The expansion of nursery networks has also enabled wider access to saplings for communities, institutions and environmental initiatives.

Commitment to Future Generations

A spokesperson for GO said environmental stewardship remains a key responsibility for companies operating in the energy sector.

“Operating in the energy sector comes with a broader responsibility towards the environment and future generations,” the spokesperson said.

“Through the GO Sarsabz Pakistan Project, we are committed to playing a meaningful role in promoting environmental sustainability, increasing green cover and contributing towards a cleaner and greener Pakistan.”

Corporate Sustainability at the Core

GO stated that sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship are central to its long-term growth strategy.

The company believes environmental protection initiatives can play an important role in supporting national climate goals and improving community well-being.

As a result, it plans to continue expanding the GO Sarsabz Pakistan Project in the coming years.

Supporting a Greener Pakistan

With hundreds of thousands of saplings distributed annually and plantation activities expanding across multiple provinces, the initiative has become one of GO’s flagship environmental programmes.

The company says it will continue investing in green projects and climate-conscious initiatives to strengthen environmental conservation efforts throughout Pakistan.

By promoting afforestation and increasing green cover, GO aims to contribute to a more sustainable future while encouraging greater environmental awareness across the country.