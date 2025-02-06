A woman was approached by police after being accused of racially abusing a fellow passenger on a train traveling from London to Manchester. The incident, which was recorded and shared online, sparked public attention.

A video posted on TikTok on Tuesday appeared to show the woman, who was aboard an Avanti West Coast train from Euston, repeating an off-screen comment directed at the man sitting opposite her, telling him he should “go back to Morocco or Tunisia.”

The man, who filmed the exchange, responded by asking her to show respect and told her, “Do not ever disrespect me like that.” The woman replied, “Serves you right.”

The British Transport Police confirmed they received a report of racial abuse on the train at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Officers met the train at Stoke railway station, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The man filming the incident tried to explain that he was born in the UK, but the woman retorted, saying, “It doesn’t look like it to me.”

Later in the two-minute video, the man explained that he had filmed the entire incident, but the woman appeared to defend her actions. She responded, “Good, good, show it to the police – I have no regrets.”