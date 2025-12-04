By Fariha Aqib

KARACHI — On the 34th day of the World Culture Festival 2025, Karachi’s Arts Council came alive with a vibrant celebration of international cultures, featuring traditional music, dance, theatre, and art from across the globe. The event highlighted the rich heritage of the United Arab Emirates along with diverse global performances.

The day opened with a theatre workshop conducted by Turkish director and artist Ozlem, attended by students from the Arts Council Theatre Academy and children from Indus University. Ozlem guided participants through exercises in body movement and expressive performance, emphasizing connection and spontaneity as the essence of effective theatre.

The event was attended by provincial ministers Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Saeed Ghani, as well as Sindh Assembly member Suhail Anwar Siyal.

Faryal Talpur congratulated the Arts Council team and President Mohammad Ahmed Shah for bringing together multiple cultural streams under one roof and thanked the international artists for embracing Karachi’s hospitality.

Among the performers were King Kesia (Barbados), Luis M. Santos (Mozambique), Victoria Santos (Brazil), Adrian Bojko (Argentina), Mendrika Ratsima (Madagascar), Bably Barma (Bangladesh), Yaz (Comoros), Sinenkosi Msomi (Eswatini), Kelechi Nwaneri (Nigeria), Adjaratou Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso), Domi Forest (Sweden), Sofia Maria and Aglaia Perraki (Greece), Niharika Mumtaz and Suborna Morsheada (Bangladesh), and French artists Nasty Shefumi and Seth Globepainter.

A highlight of the festival was “FLAVORS OF UAE — A Culinary & Cultural Journey,” offering visitors a taste of Emirati traditions with food stalls serving Arabic kahwa, date tea, balaleet, luqaimat, and more.

UAE Consul General Dr. Bukheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi noted that the festival reflected the celebratory spirit of the UAE while underscoring the enduring cultural ties between the two countries.