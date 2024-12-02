BY : Park Yong-han.

North Korea has been threatening the security order in Northeast Asia with its illegal nuclear weapons development for decades. It also supplied weapons to Russia, which invaded Ukraine, and recently began directly intervening in the war by sending special forces. These deviations by North Korea not only worsen the threat in Europe, but can also lead to increased tension in Northeast Asia. There are various justifications and needs for Northeast Asia and the international community that hopes to maintain peace to stop North Korea’s troop deployment and the illegal solidarity between North Korea and Russia.

In early October, it was discovered that North Korean special forces had begun moving to help Russia and toparticipate in the war of Ukraine. On the 18th of October, the South Korean government presented various evidence that North Korean troops had begun preparations for deployment. A few days later, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said on the 23rd of October that there was evidence that North Korean troops were in Russia. The following day, on the 24th, the European Union criticized the deployment of North Korean troops as a violation of international law and an act of hostility that would have serious consequences. On the same day, the United Nations also expressed its opposition to additional military forces in Ukraine.

North Korea’s level of involvement in the war has continued to deepen. In early August, dozens of North Korean military officials and officers appeared on the battlefield in Ukraine. They visited the KN-23 missile launch site that North Korea provided to Russia. In addition, the possibility and concerns regarding troop deployment have been raised in vairious ways as North Korea and and Russia’s relationship has deepened. Last June, North Korea and Russia held a meeting in Pyongyang: They held a summit and signed a treaty on strategic partnership. At that time, Article 4 of the treaty provided the basis for military support in response to mutual acts of armed aggression. Up until now, North Korea has supported Russia’s illegal invasion by supplying various weapons, including ammunition, to Russia. However, by sending troops and participating directly, the level of ripple effect will also change. It could also have a direct impact on security in Northeast Asia.

Russia’s support for North Korea can lead to closer ties between North Korea and Russia, and hinder efforts to weaken sanctions against North Korea and denuclearize North Korea. North Korea’s advancement of nuclear armament is ultimately worrisome because it can lead the Kim Jong-un regime and the North Korean system to make wrong choices, such as military provocations, or create favorable conditions. Therefore, we must suppress North Korea’s miscalculation, strengthen multilateral cooperation and solidarity with allies, and reduce the effect of North Korea’s military deployment on the war.

The international community must urgently work to stop North Korea-Russia cooperation. Ultimately, efforts must be made to end the Ukraine war as quickly as possible in the right direction. North Korea’s intervention will prolong the war, and the continuation of the war will trigger North Korea-Russia cooperation. Efforts are needed to break this vicious cycle of evil dealing.