Karachi, September 29, 2025: Syed Kashif Rafi, Managing Director at Rapido, Managing Partner at Tarbiyat, Registrar & Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities for Research & Innovation at ILMA University, has been appointed as a mentor for the prestigious AMA Collegiate Mentorship Program 2025-26, American Marketing Association (AMA), USA.

This program pairs top industry experts with the next generation of marketing leaders, fostering global exchange, professional growth, and cross-border collaboration. Syed Kashif Rafi’s inclusion in this distinguished list of international mentors highlights his leadership and expertise in marketing, academia, and innovation.

This appointment strengthens international academic-industry linkages by fostering collaboration between global professionals and emerging leaders. It also serves as a platform for knowledge transfer, innovative thinking, and cross-cultural engagement, while highlighting the growing contributions of professionals within international research, education, and professional networks.