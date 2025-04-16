GENEVA: After more than three years of intense discussions, countries around the world have reached a historic agreement on how to manage future pandemics, aiming to avoid the missteps made during the Covid-19 crisis.

The final deal was sealed in the early hours of Wednesday at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters, following a long night of negotiations. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the agreement a “significant milestone” in global efforts to build a safer future.

The pact comes five years after the Covid-19 outbreak, which caused widespread loss of life and economic turmoil. It arrives amid growing concerns over emerging threats like bird flu (H5N1), mpox, measles, and Ebola.

One of the more contentious points was Article 11, concerning the transfer of medical technology to developing countries. During the pandemic, wealthier nations were criticized for monopolizing vaccines and supplies. While initial resistance came from countries with strong pharmaceutical sectors, a compromise was reached by including the phrase “mutually agreed” in tech transfer clauses.

At the heart of the 32-page agreement is the proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), designed to speed up the sharing of pathogen data and facilitate timely development of medicines and vaccines.

The full text was approved by consensus, prompting applause from delegates. The final draft will be submitted for formal adoption at the WHO’s annual assembly next month.

Dr. Tedros emphasized that while preparing for future pandemics may be costly, the price of inaction could be far worse. Despite concerns over reduced U.S. involvement and funding cuts, nations were ultimately able to reach a united decision.