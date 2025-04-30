Gizelle Bryant has revealed that her children have banned Eminem’s music at home amid her legal clash with the rapper over her podcast name, Reasonably Shady. Speaking at the premiere of Love Hotel, Bryant told People magazine, “If [Eminem’s music] comes on in the car, my kids say, ‘That’s Eminem. Turn it.’ They’re totally on my side—no Eminem for us.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is currently in a trademark dispute with Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, who owns trademarks for “Shady,” “Slim Shady,” and related terms, dating back to 2001. He claims the podcast title infringes on his brand.

Bryant, however, dismissed the situation as “foolishness,” saying, “I want it to be over, for sure.” She confirmed that her podcast, co-hosted with Robyn Dixon, is thriving despite the legal drama and is close to reaching 10 million downloads in its fifth season.

Although the case is nearing its end, Bryant noted that the process is moving slowly due to the nature of patent and trademark timelines. “We’re on their schedule,” she added.